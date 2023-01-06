WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Updated 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to make the case to world leaders — and the 2024 U.S. electorate — that he’s reestablished U.S. leadership on the world stage that he says was diminished under former President Donald Trump.

MORE COVERAGE:

» At UN, Biden looks to send message to world leaders - and voters - about leadership under his watch

» UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global ‘mess’

» Ukraine lawyers insist that UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear Kyiv’s case against Russia

