WATCH: ‘Goodbye, darling.’

News
5 minutes ago

The day before the service and interment in Plains, former first lady Rosalynn Carter was honored at a service in Atlanta. Among those attending were President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in addition to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

At the memorial held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, daughter Amy Carter read from a letter her father, former President Jimmy Carter, sent her mother 75 years ago while he was serving with the U.S. Navy.

Here’s a recap of the memorable moment:

