Walmart will raise pay for more than 420,000 employees

The announcement of higher wages comes about a week after McMillon met with President Joe Biden and his top economic advisers to discuss, among other issues, the administration’s interest in raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

On the conference call with investors, McMillon was asked about whether the company would eventually raise wages for all its employees to $15 an hour.

McMillon said the $15-an-hour minimum for all workers was an “important target but it should be paced in a way that is good for the U.S. economy.”

He said the wage increases announced Thursday were part of helping workers build a career at Walmart by paying workers more over time as they moved into managerial roles.

McMillon said the new wage raises would be geared toward workers who had been with the company for some time and would be focused on digital and inventory management roles, which have been an important part of the company’s growing online grocery business.

“On the wage side, you will see us continue to make investments at the right time,” McMillon said.