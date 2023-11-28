Walking to Rosalynn Carter’s casket

It was a maze to actually see Rosalynn Carter’s casket.
That was for crowd control, but it was also meant to tell a story. Mourners were ushered into the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. A temporary way blocked the main lobby, forcing visitors to first go through the bookstore and auditorium, then through the museum.
They saw awards that the Carters won and a replica of the 1976 White House. But mostly, they saw Mrs. Carter. Dozens of photos lined the walls. Of her in a wedding dress. In a Carter Center vest holding babies in war-torn countries. She and her husband.
Depending on when you got there, the tour was anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes. Then you were finally in the lobby. Her casket, closed, flanked by officers and draped in flowers, in full view.
”I have been tracking the Carters since I was 12 and the unfolding story of her life was amazing,” said Marvin Bynes, a retired principal. “It is a great Georgia story of how they rose so high, yet remained so humble. It was touching to walk through and see her at the end. The end of her story.”
About the Author