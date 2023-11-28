Walking to Rosalynn Carter’s casket

It was a maze to actually see Rosalynn Carter’s casket.

That was for crowd control, but it was also meant to tell a story. Mourners were ushered into the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. A temporary way blocked the main lobby, forcing visitors to first go through the bookstore and auditorium, then through the museum.

They saw awards that the Carters won and a replica of the 1976 White House. But mostly, they saw Mrs. Carter. Dozens of photos lined the walls. Of her in a wedding dress. In a Carter Center vest holding babies in war-torn countries. She and her husband.