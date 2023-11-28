Visitors walk past Rosalynn Carter’s casket

A long line of visitors had already queued when the doors opened at 6 p.m. at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where Rosalynn Carter is lying in repose.
They made their way quietly past the reflecting pool and into the presidential museum, where the former first lady’s words greeted them. “Kindness is the connection that links us all together,” one plaque read.
Volunteers ushered the crowd through the museum, past exhibitions detailing the Carters’ life before, during and after the White House. They encouraged visitors to linger and reflect.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Then, visitors made their way past Rosalynn Carter’s closed casket, guarded at head and foot by members of the Georgia State Police Honor Guard. A spray of sunflowers, pale and bright pink roses and Monarch butterflies decorated the casket. Walking by, visitors dabbed tears from their eyes.
About the Author