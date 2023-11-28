Visitors walk past Rosalynn Carter’s casket

A long line of visitors had already queued when the doors opened at 6 p.m. at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where Rosalynn Carter is lying in repose.

They made their way quietly past the reflecting pool and into the presidential museum, where the former first lady’s words greeted them. “Kindness is the connection that links us all together,” one plaque read.

Volunteers ushered the crowd through the museum, past exhibitions detailing the Carters’ life before, during and after the White House. They encouraged visitors to linger and reflect.