ajc logo
X

What you need to know about Monkeypox

Combined ShapeCaption
The AJC interviewed Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious Disease Specialist at Piedmont Healthcare, asking a range of questions about Monkeypox. Video by Ryon Horn

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top