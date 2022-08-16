ajc logo
X

What is Monkeypox?

Combined ShapeCaption
The AJC talks to Dr. Bronwen Garner, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Piedmont Healthcare, about Monkeypox. Video by Ryon Horne and Helena Oliviero

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top