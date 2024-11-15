Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces retirement

Today's Video Headlines
Georgia state senator: Trump is putting a "loyal" cabinet in place
In an interview on Politically Georgia, state senator Brandon Beach (R) talks about President-elect Donald Trump's goal of building a "loyal" administration.
Stressed over the election? Here's what to do
Dan Harris, the author of the New York Times bestseller "10% Happier," shares how we can manage stress and find common ground in the wake of the election.
How Democrats could change course after Trump's win
Former Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan talks with Politically Georgia about why Democrats need to change course following Donald Trumps decisive win.
Geoff Duncan on Trump’s return to the White House: “Let's give him a shot”
Geoff Duncan speaks to the AJC's Politically Georgia about Trump's second term and his willingness to give him a chance.
