Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia native nominated to become the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve Board

caption arrowCaption
Lisa Cook's opening statement at a hearing for her nomination to the Federal Reserve Board.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top