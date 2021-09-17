ajc logo
X

Doctor and COVID-19 patient face choice with no good options

Caption
Dr. Jason Laney met with his ICU patient Greer Smith, principal at Jeff Davis High School, and Smith’s wife, Stephanie, who recorded this conversation.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top