ajc logo
X

Delta sends off Braves for World Series

Caption
Video taken by the Hartsfield-Jackson Operations team prior to the Braves’ flight to Houston.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top