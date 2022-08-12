ajc logo
AJC's 2022 Super 11: Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove High School

Committed to Ohio State, Kayin Lee is the highest-rated defensive back prospect in school history. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

