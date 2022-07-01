Combined Shape Caption

U.S. monkeypox outbreak , is worse than CDC’s initial report.Although initial reports of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States didn't raise alarms, .some experts fear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has underestimated the severity.Many of those who have tested positive for monkeypox haven't traveled or come into contact with others confirmed to have carried the virus.which leads health experts to believe the virus has cryptically spread in communities around the country.The fact that we can't reconstruct the transmission chain means that we are likely missing a lot of links in that chain. , Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University, via NPR.And that means that those infected people haven't had the opportunity to receive medicines to help them recover faster and not develop severe symptoms. , Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University, via NPR.Experts say the nation's health officials have failed thus far when it comes to monkeypox testing.We have no concept of the scale of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. , Joseph Osmundson, a biologist at New York University, via NPR.Though the CDC had already developed a lab-ready monkeypox test.as the need for testing has grown, the agency's system has failed health providers.Time is not on our side here. , Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University, via NPR