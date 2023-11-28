‘True love story’

Outside Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, said Rosalynn Carter wanted to be remembered as someone who took advantage of opportunities presented to her and did the best she could in life.

”She walked in lock-step with President (Jimmy) Carter. It was a true love,” Alexander said. “The most important thing to President Carter was that he could be with her at the end.”

The former president, 99, is expected to attend the service. He entered home hospice care in Plains in February. He was last briefly seen in public at September’s annual peanut festival in Plains.