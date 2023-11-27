Tributes at Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta

At the entrance to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, a chalkboard easel with the message “We love you Mrs. Carter” stood next to pink and white flower arrangements.

Carter Center staff were busy making last-minute preparations before the arrival this afternoon of the Carter family motorcade, which is traveling with Rosalynn Carter’s hearse on the first of three days of memorial services for the former first lady.

Meredith Evans, director of the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, said she expected Monday to be a great celebration of Rosalynn Carter’s life. ”She’s more than just a mom and wife,” Evans said.