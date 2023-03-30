The inprecedented case against Trump will have wide-ranging implications

Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing and attacked Bragg, a Democrat, accusing him of leading a politically motivated prosecution. He has also denied any affair with the porn star, Stormy Daniels, who had been looking to sell her story of a tryst with Trump during the campaign.

Here’s what else you need to know:

— Bragg and his lawyers will likely attempt to negotiate Trump’s surrender. If he agrees, it will raise the prospect of a former president, with the Secret Service in tow, being photographed and fingerprinted in the bowels of a New York state courthouse.

— The prosecution’s star witness is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer who paid the $130,000 to keep Daniels quiet. Cohen has said that Trump directed him to buy Daniels’ silence, and that Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, helped cover the whole thing up. The company’s internal records falsely identified the reimbursements as legal expenses, which helped conceal the purpose of the payments.

— Although the specific charges remain unknown, Bragg’s prosecutors have zeroed in on that hush money payment and the false records created by Trump’s company. A conviction is not a sure thing: An attempt to combine a charge relating to the false records with an election violation relating to the payment to Daniels would be based on a legal theory that has yet to be evaluated by judges, raising the possibility that a court could throw out or limit the charges.

— The vote to indict, the product of a nearly five-year investigation, kicks off a new and volatile phase in Trump’s post-presidential life as he makes a third run for the White House. And it could throw the race for the Republican nomination — which he leads in most polls — into uncharted territory.

— Bragg is the first prosecutor to lead an indictment of Trump. He is likely to become a national figure enduring a harsh political spotlight.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.