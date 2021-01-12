X

The FAFSA gets simplified + Parental guilt causes financial insecurity by taking out PLUS loans

Business | Jan 12, 2021

There will be some major changes to the FAFSA for the upcoming school year and parents are going to be thankful for them. Clark talks about the elimination of the expected family contribution and what that means when you are applying for financial aid for your child.

Parents are taking on way too much debt for their kid’s higher education! PLUS loans are sabotaging their retirement. Clark discusses what you should do instead of taking out those toxic loans.

