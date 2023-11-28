The D.C. dignitaries attending Carter’s Emory service

BreakingNews
A long list of dignitaries traveled with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard Air Force One to attend a memorial service for the late Rosalynn Carter at Emory University.

Among them: former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former first lady Michelle Obama; former Virginia Senator Chuck Robb; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; and several Biden aides.

Upon landing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 11:23 a.m., the group was greeted by Georgia’s two U.S. senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff; Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; and senior Dobbins leadership.

