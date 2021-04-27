The Average Price of a New Vehicle in America Is…

Manufacturer Average Price % Change From

Same Time

Last Year American Honda (Acura, Honda) $32,086 10.82% BMW Group $59,592 4.78% Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram) $45,584 9.03% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $47,930 8.39% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $45,076 5.12% Hyundai Kia $30,653 7.52% Mazda $30,436 1.60% Mitsubishi $22,918 -6.92% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $30,917 3.49% Subaru $32,100 2.15% Tesla Motors $52,618 -7.10% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $36,210 6.46% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $47,012 15.40% Volvo North America $49,942 4.04%

Industry Average $40,472 4.28%

Just because new vehicle prices are high now that doesn't mean you can't save. Money expert Clark Howard prefers that you buy a "like-new" vehicle, although he says he understands why some folks want brand new.

“There are a lot of people who love that new vehicle smell, they want that new vehicle, and for you, if it works for you financially that’s fine,” he says.

If a new vehicle is what you want to buy, here are some ways to save money on it,

3 Ways To Save When Buying a New Vehicle

1. Shop Around

Don’t take the first deal that comes along … or the second. Make sure you shop around to compare the best prices for similar models.

Because different manufacturers and dealers may have deals that the other doesn’t have, “It’s ultra-important for you to comparison shop,” Clark says.

2. Avoid an Extensive Car Loan

If you must buy new, Clark advises you not to sign up for a super-long lease.

“The longest auto loan you should ever take out is 42 months,” Clark says. “If you can’t afford the payment on a 42-month loan, then you should buy a cheaper car.”

3. Negotiate What You Pay

You should be aware that the sticker price for a vehicle is never what the car really costs nor is it what you should pay.

Always make a counteroffer. Car dealers build wiggle room in the sticker price with the expectation that you’ll want to deal.

Final Thoughts

Driving a new car can certainly be a great experience, and as mentioned earlier, Clark isn’t against it. He just wants you to save as much money as you can.

In the new vehicle market? Here’s how to buy a new car for less.

