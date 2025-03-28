News

The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster

Norfolk Southern has made some changes since their 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Since that $2 billion incident, the Atlanta-based railroad company has implemented digital train inspection portals, which are designed to inspect railcars and locomotives for potential defects. Business reporter Emma Hurt got a behind-the-scenes look at a DTI portal in Jackson, GA, to see how this new technology may prevent the next train disaster. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11

2:15