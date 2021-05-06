Tennessee lawmaker criticized for praising Three-Fifths Compromise

The Electoral College was born as part of a compromise between members of the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. As the National Archives notes in Prologue Magazine, "some delegates wanted Congress to choose the president, but that would have upset the balance of power among the three branches of government. Others called for direct popular vote, but that would have left the decision in the hands of ill-informed voters who knew little about politicians outside their home state." So a compromise was made, and the Electoral College was formed. Also weighing into the decision was the Southern states' desire to wield as much power as the Northern states despite having far fewer eligible voters. According to History, at the time, 40% of people living in the Southern states were slaves, who didn't have the right to vote. But the Electoral College allowed the slave states to count each slave as three-fifths of a person, boosting the South's population, and therefore its number of electoral votes. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, who chairs the Black Caucus in the Tennessee House of Representatives, called Lafferty’s comments offensive and said the applause from other lawmakers after he finished the speech had been especially stinging.

“I thought it was horrible,” Parkinson said, adding that no matter the argument, it was impossible to defend policies that protected slavery and failed to account for the full humanity of African Americans. “I don’t care if it’s policy or how you’re counting heads, there is nothing good about slavery.”

Republicans have called for a measure that would cut funding to schools that teach critical race theory, an academic movement that asserts that historical patterns of discrimination have created disadvantages based on race. It is part of a broader effort by conservatives across the country to push back against the argument that racism was a key part of the nation’s origin story and created imbalances that endure.

In his speech, Lafferty repeated an argument that has long been made by some scholars and raised by lawmakers in other states. The counting of enslaved people had been a significant sticking point in the convention. Northerners argued that none of them should be included in the population totals, but Southerners wanted them to be fully counted, further strengthening the region’s political power and insulating slavery from abolition efforts.

In an interview with CNN on the topic, Yale history professor Joanne Freeman said the three-fifths compromise “had nothing to do with ending slavery” but “quite the opposite” gave the pro-slavery South “an outsized representation in Congress and enabled them to dominate the national government for decades.”

“It embedded slavery into the Constitution,” Freeman told the network, “enabling Southerners to count their ‘property’ for representation — and thereby to dominate the government to preserve slavery and their hold on power. Yes, Southerners wanted to count the entirety of their enslaved population — their ‘property’ — in their count for representation. The fact that they got only 3/5 of that count hardly counts as a blow against slavery,” she said.

Some scholars argue otherwise.

The comments on the floor of the Tennessee Legislature was at least the third time the controversy has surfaced in recent years.

Ron Hanks, a Republican state representative in Colorado, was assailed last month after he said the Three-Fifths Compromise “was not impugning anybody’s humanity.”

In Oregon, Dennis Linthicum, a Republican state senator, was criticized for making a similar argument in 2019, saying the compromise was not rooted in a belief by the country’s Founding Fathers that “three-fifths was an appropriate measure of a man.”

Lafferty, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, said in the speech that he was exasperated by what he saw as a larger drive to look at the nation’s history in a harsher light.

“I don’t say anything on this floor today with any malice toward any of my friends on the other side,” Lafferty said. “I say this only because I’m tired, y’all. The people of this nation are tired. If you start looking for trouble — if that’s all you’re bent on — I guarantee you, you’re going to find it.”

ArLuther Lee contributed to and edited this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.