Ted Cruz evokes slain nursing student Laken Riley in RNC speech

Cruz also mentioned several other high-profile killings in which Americans were allegedly killed by undocumented migrants.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University’s Athens campus, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 in a wooded area near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Authorities said she was killed after leaving her home that morning for a run.

The suspect charged in her killing, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuela national who was arrested in 2022 after unlawfully entering the United States, federal immigration officials said.

Riley’s photograph was shown on the Fiserv Forum’s jumbotron during a video montage leading up to Cruz’s speech.

“We are facing an invasion on our Southern border,” said Cruz, who contended that more than 11 million people have entered the country illegally during Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Think of Laken Riley, just 22 years old, a nursing student with dreams of healing others,” he told the crowd. “She went for a jog and never came home, her life taken by someone who should have never been here.”

Riley’s killing stunned two Georgia communities: Athens, where she had lived for several years while attending UGA and Augusta University’s nursing school, and Woodstock, where she graduated from River Ridge High School.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Her death also galvanized many conservatives critical of what they said is a lack of security along the southern U.S. border.