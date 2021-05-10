Tawny Kitaen, star of 1980s MTV rock music videos, dead at 59

With her flowing red hair and acrobatic moves, Kitaen appeared in videos for bands like Whitesnake and Ratt, coming across as both sultry and playful. She famously danced on the hood of a white Jaguar in the Whitesnake music video “Here I Go Again” and graced the cover of Ratt’s 1984 album, “Out of the Cellar.”

Julie Kitaen was born Aug. 5, 1961, in San Diego. She studied ballet and gymnastics until she was 15. After appearing in a Jack LaLanne commercial and in television shows and movies, she gained wider exposure as Hanks’ fiancee in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party.”

But it was her appearance in music videos that solidified her image in Generation X’s imagination as a free-spirited beauty having the time of her life.

She once described working with Paula Abdul on the set of a video.

Abdul, then a choreographer, asked her what she could do. Kitaen said she showed Abdul some of her moves. Abdul then turned to the director, Marty Callner, and said, “She’s got this and doesn’t need me.” She then left, Kitaen said.

“That was the greatest compliment,” she said. “So I got on the cars, and Marty would say, ‘Action,’ and I’d do whatever I felt like doing.”

She married Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale in 1989, and the couple divorced two years later. In 1997, she married Chuck Finley, a major league baseball pitcher. They had two daughters, Wynter and Raine. The couple divorced in 2002.

Later, Kitaen appeared on reality shows and spoke openly about her struggles with addiction to cocaine and painkillers.

In a 2010 interview with The Daily Pilot, she described her volunteer work at a shelter for women who had left abusive relationships and said she herself was a survivor of domestic violence. Kitaen said that after her divorce from Finley, she became involved with a man who was physically and verbally abusive.

“You don’t want to tell anybody because you feel like a complete fool for staying; you protect them,” she said. “You do everything you can so other people don’t find out that he’s abusing you.”

Michael Goldberg, Kitaen’s agent, said in recent years she appeared on various podcasts and radio shows and relished talking about her time as a figure in rock history.

“People still love to hear those stories because the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle is something we all fantasize about, isn’t it?” he said. “And she lived it. And had so much to say about it.”

Kitaen is survived by her two daughters and a brother and a sister.

Compiled and edited by ArLuther Lee for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.