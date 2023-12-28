BreakingNews
McBath says she will run in Georgia’s new 6th Congressional District

‘Swatting calls’ target politicians in Georgia and across the nation

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top