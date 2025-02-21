error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Surveillance video shows pedestrian safety concerns in downtown Atlanta

Surveillance video shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution captures the tragic moment when Pradeep Kumar Sood, a 67-year-old man, was hit by a gray Nissan pickup truck while crossing Peachtree Street on February 11. The fatal collision happened at a crosswalk connecting AmericasMart with Peachtree Center, a site plagued by longstanding safety issues. Though a crosswalk was added in 2021 during a pilot project to slow traffic, its fading markings and absence of proper signage have left both drivers and pedestrians vulnerable. This incident sheds light on the ongoing tension between commuters prioritizing fast access and residents advocating for safer, pedestrian-friendly streets in downtown Atlanta.

AJC |1 hour ago

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Georgia Republican challenged on Trump agenda at Roswell town hall

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced backlash during a town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of people jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump.

1h ago
Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Georgia Republican defends CDC job cuts at town hall

Residents criticized U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick for supporting the recent mass layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

46m ago

Atlanta United players greet fans ahead of 2025 season

Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Aleksei Miranchuk of Atlanta United greet fans and sign gear at the team store at Atlantic Station. (Credit: Access ATL)

2h ago
