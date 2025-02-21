News

Surveillance video shows pedestrian safety concerns in downtown Atlanta

Surveillance video shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution captures the tragic moment when Pradeep Kumar Sood, a 67-year-old man, was hit by a gray Nissan pickup truck while crossing Peachtree Street on February 11. The fatal collision happened at a crosswalk connecting AmericasMart with Peachtree Center, a site plagued by longstanding safety issues. Though a crosswalk was added in 2021 during a pilot project to slow traffic, its fading markings and absence of proper signage have left both drivers and pedestrians vulnerable. This incident sheds light on the ongoing tension between commuters prioritizing fast access and residents advocating for safer, pedestrian-friendly streets in downtown Atlanta.

