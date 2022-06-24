Combined Shape Caption

Long COVID can affect children, and infants, study shows.Long COVID can affect children, and infants, study shows.The study was published on June 22 in the journal the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.The research included 44,000 children in Denmark ages birth to 14.Long COVID can cause symptoms such as headaches, mood swings and exhaustion.The study found those who had tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to have long-term symptoms not present before testing positive.Researchers found common symptoms vary by age. .Mood swings, rashes and stomach aches were most common in children ages 3 and younger.Children ages 4 to 11 were prone to experience problems with concentration and memory.12- to 14-year-olds most notably experienced mood swings and fatigue.Our findings align with previous studies of long COVID and adolescents showing that although the chances of children experiencing long COVID is low... , Selina Kikkenborg Berg, study co-author, via CNN.... especially compared to the control group, it must be recognized and treated seriously. , Selina Kikkenborg Berg, study co-author, via CNN