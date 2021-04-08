Stacey Abrams to be featured in AP Newsmakers interview

In the 2020 and early 2021 Georgia elections, Abrams was given credit for helping Joe Biden to win Georgia, followed by the election of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate, replacing two Republicans and giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Explore Battle over election law boycotts heats up as Masters approaches

She also has been sought for comment about Georgia’s controversial new election laws, as she urged caution about boycotts but pressed criticism of how Georgia’s changes could hurt voting access, especially for minority voters.

Abrams has discouraged boycotts against Georgia and has instead called for businesses to stay put and speak out against the law. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from trying to cast her as responsible for any economic fallout, a line of attack they’re likely to reprise if she runs for governor.