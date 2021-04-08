Stacey Abrams to be featured in AP Newsmakers interview

AP Newsmakers is conducting a live interview with Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, which will be livestreamed here on AJC.com.
Abrams, who earned national prominence after losing to Brian Kemp in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, is being closely watched to see whether she will mount a rematch.
Abrams began gaining attention during the campaign as she sought to become the nation’s first Black female governor. Georgia’s gubernatorial election was marred by accusations of voter fraud and election mismanagement from both parties. Kemp argued that Abrams was attempting to secure the votes of improperly registered voters, while Abrams said Kemp was trying to suppress the minority vote.
The Democrat came within 55,000 votes of Kemp in 2018, and that was two years before Democrats scored victories in the state’s presidential contest and twin U.S. Senate runoffs.
After her defeat at the polls, Abrams was tapped to Democratic Party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union in 2019. She was mentioned as a possible challenger to then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue in 2020.
In the 2020 and early 2021 Georgia elections, Abrams was given credit for helping Joe Biden to win Georgia, followed by the election of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate, replacing two Republicans and giving Democrats control of the Senate.
She also has been sought for comment about Georgia’s controversial new election laws, as she urged caution about boycotts but pressed criticism of how Georgia’s changes could hurt voting access, especially for minority voters.
Abrams has discouraged boycotts against Georgia and has instead called for businesses to stay put and speak out against the law. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from trying to cast her as responsible for any economic fallout, a line of attack they’re likely to reprise if she runs for governor.