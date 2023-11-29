Son Jack Carter shares childhood memories

BreakingNews
John William “Jack” Carter shared childhood memories of his mother during the service.

”When I first met my mother, she was a teenager,” joked Jack Carter, one of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s four children.

Carter told those attending that his parents were wonderful partners, but his mother didn’t always see eye to eye with his father.

”It occurs to me that dad got used to mom disagreeing with him because she was really good at it,” Carter said.

Carter also thanked those attending this week’s memorial services for Rosalynn Carter. President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton and several first ladies attended a service at Emory University yesterday. Today’s service is smaller, with family and close friends.

”Thank you so much for being here,” he said.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

