Sarah Onyango Obama, ex-president’s stepgrandmother, dies at 99

At the inauguration, for instance, she presented him with an oxtail fly whisk, an emblem of power in Kenya. She spoke Luo, the tongue of her ethnic group, and some Swahili, and used an interpreter to translate her thoughts into English for the president.

There was some debate as to how often Obama interacted with his stepgrandmother, whom he referred to as “granny,” according to his 1995 memoir, “Dreams From My Father.” Some members of his family said that he neglected her, along with his other family members in Kenya.

She was the second or third wife of Obama’s grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, who traced his polygamy to his ancestry and Muslim faith.

During Obama’s second term, Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo, Obama’s half brother, told The New York Times that the president was “almost trying to leave behind the family that he so passionately engaged in those early years as he moves through the presidency.”

Specifically, he said Obama had not called his stepgrandmother “for a number of years” although she was “the oldest member of our family and may leave us any day.”

In this July 2015 file photo, a painting depicting the Obama family and stepgrandmother Sarah Obama stands outside an exhibition about the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which President Barack Obama attended. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi

That was not the impression that Onyango Obama gave. Before the 2008 elections that brought Obama to power, journalists flocked to the small village of Kogelo in western Kenya, where she lived. Some of them noted that she did not have running water or electricity, although she seemed better off than most: Her home had a tin roof, rather than thatch, and she had a cellphone that she charged with a solar panel.

In 2014, during another reporter’s visit, she gestured to the recently installed electric power supply, paved roads and running drinking water, attributing the improvements to her stepgrandson’s presidency. (The enhancements, perhaps coincidentally, were precisely those she had listed as her wishes in an interview with Time magazine in 2008).

Not only that, Obama was said to have telephoned and, through an interpreter, wished her a happy new year. “He is still very central to my life today,” she said in 2014.

Sarah Onyango Obama was born in 1920 or 1921, in an era when British colonial records were, at best, patchy. She had said that she did not know the date or place of her birth.

In this November 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, center, stepgrandmother of then-President Barack Obama, walks back to her house after speaking to the media. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Her husband, Hussein Onyango Obama, served during World War II as a British officer’s cook and was deployed to Burma, as Myanmar was then called.

Hussein Onyango Obama also influenced his grandson’s quest for self-discovery, as portrayed in “Dreams From My Father.”

Significantly, when he visited Kenya in the 1980s, Obama was told by family members that his grandfather, like many of his compatriots, turned against the British colonists after World War II and was tortured by them. The accusation of abuse was challenged in “Barack Obama: The Story,” more recently published, in 2012, by Washington Post journalist David Maraniss. But the allegation of torture was nonetheless deeply woven in the family narrative.

Hussein Onyango Obama was reputed to have been the first person in the area around Kogelo to have worn Western clothes — a sartorial manner that may have foreshadowed “the circumstances of his American grandson, when he was dismissed by some of his own people for acting white, or not seeming Black enough,” according to “Barack Obama: The Story.” He reportedly died around 1979.

Hussein Onyango Obama had initially adopted Roman Catholicism but converted to Islam when he married an earlier wife from the largely Muslim island of Zanzibar. His son, Barack Obama Sr., the president’s father, was raised as a Christian and spent his early years under Sarah Onyango Obama’s tutelage.

Into her 80s, though, Onyango Obama maintained a rigorous commitment to Islam, rising at 5 a.m. to pray. “I am a strong believer of the Islamic faith,” Onyango Obama said in The New York Times in 2007.

But she defended her stepgrandson energetically when, as a presidential candidate, he faced taunts from his adversaries that he was a Muslim who had not been born in America. “Untruths are told that don’t have anything to do with what Barack is about,” she said in 2008, according to The Associated Press. “I am very against it.”

“In the world of today, children have different religions from their parents,” she said. Her family ties to her stepgrandson brought other challenges and suspicions, voiced by reporters who visited her, that members of her family were trying to draw benefit from presidential celebrity through books and foundations.

Indeed, a year after the president’s inauguration she created her own foundation — the Mama Sarah Obama Foundation — to raise funds for an ambitious project to build an educational campus in her home village and to sponsor bursaries for young Kenyans, particularly girls, who would otherwise be denied schooling.

“I help the orphans and widows, especially the young girls who have been orphaned by their parents dying of HIV,” she told NPR through a translator in 2014, when she won an Education Pioneer award at the United Nations. “I am their sole parent right now, so I help pay school fees and also get them the things they need, like sanitary towels, books, necessities like a pencil, school uniforms. That’s what I do.”

But there were risks in her ties to the American former president. After the killing of Osama bin Laden by Navy SEALs in 2011, Kenyan police ordered increased security in her village for fear of reprisals from a local affiliate of al-Qaida. Even after Obama left office in 2017, the heightened precautions were maintained.

Obama’s own security arrangements also prevented him from visiting the ancestral village.

When Obama paid an official visit to Kenya in 2015, the first sitting American president to do so, his African relatives had to meet him in the capital, Nairobi. About three dozen members of his extended family, including his stepgrandmother, joined him at his hotel for dinner around long banquet tables.

During that trip, he also spoke at an indoor arena, where he was introduced by his half sister Auma Obama, who had also met him during his first visit to Kenya three decades earlier. She told the audience that a Kenyan had said to Obama, “don’t get lost,” but that there was no way he would.

“I’ll tell you that because he was with me. He fit right in,” she said.

“He’s not just our familia,” she added. “He gets us. He gets us.”