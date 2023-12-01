BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Court hearing in Trump Fulton County election interference case

Sandra Day O’Connor, Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice, Dead at 93

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top