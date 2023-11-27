Rosalynn Carter’s mental health, caregiving lauded ahead of wreath-laying

The Carter family motorcade’s next stop will be in front of the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex complex on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University. Around 11 a.m. a wreath will be laid at a statue of the former first lady, who graduated from the school in 1946.

She also founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers here in 1987 as part of her work advocating for mental health issues. ”She was often talking to a family member or a friend who was caring for someone and she saw this population — that was often invisible — was themselves struggling with physical and mental health challenges,” says Jennifer Olsen, the institute’s CEO.

GSW students who are caregivers or are pursuing careers in caregiving can apply for scholarships to cover tuition and some additional expenses.