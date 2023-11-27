Rosalynn Carter’s legacy as mental health advocate

Perhaps Rosalynn Carter’s most enduring legacy is her work over decades advocating to help Americans struggling with mental health issues, and removing the stigma.
Much of that work has been carried out through the Carter Center, the Atlanta-based nonprofit she co-founded with former President Jimmy Carter.
In May, the Carter family disclosed that Rosalynn Carter was battling dementia. The timing of the announcement coincided with Mental Health Awareness Month.
Here’s an AJC article about the former first lady’s efforts and her impact.
