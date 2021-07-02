ajc logo
Report: Top 10 American-Made Cars

Business
By Craig Johnson, Clark Howard
July 2, 2021

When it comes to the slogan "Made in America," a few major brands like Ford and Chevrolet come to mind. But with so many changes in auto manufacturing these days, you may be wondering which cars are the most American-made?

Cars.com recently released its 2021 American-Made Index, which ranks all qualifying vehicles built and bought in the United States.

Here Are the Most American-Made Cars

The cars were ranked with five factors considered: location(s) of final assembly, percentage of U.S. (and Canadian) parts, engine and transmission countries of origin and manufacturing workforce.

Here are some key findings from the index:

  • Tesla models come in at #1 and #3 when it comes to most American-made vehicles.
  • One of only two muscle cars on the list, the Ford Mustang comes in at #2.
  • Honda has four models — the most of any automaker — in the top 10.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 American-made models, according to Cars.com.

RankMake/ModelU.S. Assembly Plant
Location(s)
1.Tesla Model 3Fremont, Calif.
2.Ford MustangFlat Rock, Mich.
3.Tesla Model YFremont, Calif.
4.Jeep CherokeeBelvidere, Ill.
5.Chevrolet CorvetteBowling Green, Ky.
6.Honda RidgelineLincoln, Ala.
7.Honda OdysseyLincoln, Ala.
8.Honda PilotLincoln, Ala.
9.Honda PassportLincoln, Ala.
10.Toyota TundraSan Antonio

The index ranks 90 vehicles. See the full report on Cars.com.

No matter where the car is made, money expert Clark Howard says because prices are rising, it's important that you do your homework before you buy a new car.

“The average purchase price of a new vehicle right now is in the stratosphere,” Clark said recently on his podcast. “So it’s a great time to be a seller of a used vehicle, and it’s a brutal time to be a buyer of a new or used vehicle.”

