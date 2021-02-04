Report: 10 Best Retirement States in America

WalletHub's report on the Best States to Retire considers affordability along with other factors that retirees care about when choosing a place to live.
What Are the Best States for Retirees in 2021?
- Affordability
- Quality of life
- Health care
Those criteria were evaluated using 45 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale.
"One of my key rules is you should always rent first for six months, a year or even two years if you're thinking about relocating for retirement. If it turns out that you don't like it, at least you're not all-in owning a home that you've now got to get rid of," he says.
10 Best States for Retirees in 2021
|State
|Total
Score
|Affordability
Ranking
|Quality of Life
Ranking
|Quality of Health Care
Ranking
|Florida
|61.09
|4
|6
|28
|Colorado
|60.94
|13
|16
|5
|Delaware
|58.69
|5
|29
|22
|Virginia
|58.61
|11
|7
|23
|North Dakota
|57.49
|24
|18
|6
|Montana
|57.35
|12
|22
|15
|Idaho
|57.28
|16
|11
|25
|Utah
|57.11
|21
|4
|26
|Minnesota
|56.33
|37
|3
|2
|New Hampshire
|56.29
|30
|1
|9
See WalletHub’s complete report on 2021’s Best Places to Retire.
Final Thoughts
"Savings are key to freedom as a senior," he says."If you don't have sufficient savings then it typically means that you're going to have to keep working or you're going to have to lead a very spartan life."
