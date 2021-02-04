X

Report: 10 Best Retirement States in America

Business | Feb 4, 2021
By Craig Johnson, Clark Howard
If you’re nearing retirement age and thinking about moving to a more affordable place, a new report spotlights some of the best states to consider.

WalletHub's report on the Best States to Retire considers affordability along with other factors that retirees care about when choosing a place to live.

What Are the Best States for Retirees in 2021?

To come up with its list, WalletHub compared the 50 states using three key criteria:
  1. Affordability
  2. Quality of life
  3. Health care

Those criteria were evaluated using 45 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale.

Money expert Clark Howard says if you’re a retiree or are close to retiring, and you’re thinking about relocating to a more affordable area, it’s good to take a gradual approach.

"One of my key rules is you should always rent first for six months, a year or even two years if you're thinking about relocating for retirement. If it turns out that you don't like it, at least you're not all-in owning a home that you've now got to get rid of," he says.

Let’s look at the top 10 retirement-friendly states according to WalletHub. In addition to the overall scores, the table below includes the states’ rankings (among all 50 states) for the three major criteria in the report.

10 Best States for Retirees in 2021

StateTotal
Score		Affordability
Ranking		Quality of Life
Ranking		Quality of Health Care
Ranking
Florida61.094628
Colorado60.9413165
Delaware58.6952922
Virginia58.6111723
North Dakota57.4924186
Montana57.35122215
Idaho57.28161125
Utah57.1121426
Minnesota 56.333732
New Hampshire56.293019

See WalletHub’s complete report on 2021’s Best Places to Retire.

Final Thoughts

As we get up in age, financial security becomes more of a priority. Clark is adamant that saving money is the best way to secure your financial future.

"Savings are key to freedom as a senior," he says."If you don't have sufficient savings then it typically means that you're going to have to keep working or you're going to have to lead a very spartan life."

Want to learn how to put away money now for later? Here's how to save for retirement in your 50s.

