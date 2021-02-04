Money expert Clark Howard says if you’re a retiree or are close to retiring, and you’re thinking about relocating to a more affordable area, it’s good to take a gradual approach.

"One of my key rules is you should always rent first for six months, a year or even two years if you're thinking about relocating for retirement. If it turns out that you don't like it, at least you're not all-in owning a home that you've now got to get rid of," he says.

Let’s look at the top 10 retirement-friendly states according to WalletHub. In addition to the overall scores, the table below includes the states’ rankings (among all 50 states) for the three major criteria in the report.

10 Best States for Retirees in 2021

State Total

Score Affordability

Ranking Quality of Life

Ranking Quality of Health Care

Ranking Florida 61.09 4 6 28 Colorado 60.94 13 16 5 Delaware 58.69 5 29 22 Virginia 58.61 11 7 23 North Dakota 57.49 24 18 6 Montana 57.35 12 22 15 Idaho 57.28 16 11 25 Utah 57.11 21 4 26 Minnesota 56.33 37 3 2 New Hampshire 56.29 30 1 9

#tablepress-330 from cache

See WalletHub’s complete report on 2021’s Best Places to Retire.

Final Thoughts

As we get up in age, financial security becomes more of a priority. Clark is adamant that saving money is the best way to secure your financial future.

"Savings are key to freedom as a senior," he says."If you don't have sufficient savings then it typically means that you're going to have to keep working or you're going to have to lead a very spartan life."

Want to learn how to put away money now for later? Here's how to save for retirement in your 50s.

More Retirement Resources From Clark.com:

The post Report: 10 Best Retirement States in America appeared first on Clark Howard.