R. Kelly’s associates charged with threatening his accusers

But prosecutors accused his three associates of trying to silence potential government witnesses through harassment. The threats targeted two of Kelly’s accusers, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Their names were not made public.

One of the accusers received messages offering money for her silence, the complaint said. No money was ultimately exchanged.

The other woman was threatened with the public release of sexually explicit photographs that she had previously sent to Kelly, according to prosecutors.

Russell and Arline are friends of Kelly, while Williams is the relative of a former publicist for Kelly, prosecutors said.

The new arrests add to the government’s existing case against Kelly, who has been in custody at a jail in Chicago since his arrest last summer. He faces federal charges related to the sexual abuse of minors in two separate cases — one in Chicago, the other in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors have said Kelly sexually abused minors and produced child pornography, listing six unidentified women as his victims. To keep the women and girls under his control, he also engaged in kidnapping, blackmail and extortion, according to the indictment.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges.