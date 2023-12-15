Politically Georgia: The Podcast and Radio Show

This selection of episodes can give you a taste of the best of Politically Georgia. The full lineup of episodes can be found at Georgia Politics Podcast from the AJC or Politically Georgia on Apple Podcasts or Politically Georgia | Podcast on Spotify.

Oct. 12, 2022: Live at Manuel’s with Dickens: Politically Georgia live from Manuel’s Tavern with special guest Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are live at the iconic Manuel’s Tavern with AJC subscribers and Politically Georgia listeners for a special event with special guest Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Our insiders discuss the closing of Atlanta Medical Center, the prospect of Atlanta hosting the Democratic National Convention, and the future of the Buckhead cityhood movement.

Plus, answers to many great questions from our live audience.

Feb. 22, 2023: Presidents Day in Plains: Special edition from Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia

AJC hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you to Plains, Georgia, where an entire town prepares to say goodbye to a beloved friend, neighbor, and former U.S. President.

Meet the people of this small southwest Georgia town who have grown up with and lived life with the Carter family, whose lives have been touched by the town’s most famous couple they call Mr. Jimmy and Mrs. Rosalynn.

You will visit the former President’s boyhood farm, the high school Mr. and Mrs. Carter attended, and downtown Plains to hear stories that will make you laugh, cry, and be truly inspired.

March 7, 2023: Crossover Day: Special edition: Behind the scenes of Crossover Day

AJC hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the State Capitol on Crossover Day, a key legislative deadline.

Our team talks to lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters, and interns in the hallways of the Capitol. We’ll also take you inside the Senate chamber for a play-by-play of one of the most consequential measures of the legislative session.

March 30, 2023: Sine Die: Special edition

AJC hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you to the Gold Dome for an inside look at Sine Die, the final day of the 2023 legislative session.

Hear from lawmakers, lobbyists, and reporters on this frenzied deadline to get bills passed and sent to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

June 11, 2023: GA GOP Convention: Special edition on Donald Trump’s defiant return to Georgia

The Georgia Republican Party wraps up its state convention this weekend in Columbus, Georgia. In this special edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the Columbus Convention and Trade Center as the state GOP debates over the party’s future.

Former President Donald Trump makes his first appearance in Georgia at this weekend’s convention since launching his comeback bid, delivering slashing defenses against his federal indictment and his potential indictment from Fulton County prosecutors for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Georgia.

Plus, our team brings you key moments from speeches from Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Friday’s keynote speaker Kari Lake. You’ll also hear from members of the Georgia delegation, top party officials, and grassroots activists.

Sept. 8, 2023: Live at UGA: Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump enters a new phase

What’s next in Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump? The trial of the former president and 18 co-defendants enters a new, more unpredictable phase now that each of them has pleaded not guilty.

In a live episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut head to Athens to explore what to expect over the next few months — and the legal challenges awaiting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

They also discuss the racketeering charges leveled against activists who are trying to block construction of the public safety complex in Atlanta.

And they take questions from an audience of more than 100 students and faculty members from the heart of UGA’s campus.

