Police: Street racing led to crash that killed 26-year-old Cobb man

Neville Walter Ryan of Kennesaw was arrested at the scene of the Acworth-area wreck on Shiloh Road near the intersection with Tweed Road. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Cobb police.

A Cobb officer witnessed Ryan driving an Acura TL and racing a Toyota Solara, driven by Joseph Youngs of Kennesaw, the arrest warrant states. The two were driving between 70 to 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to police.