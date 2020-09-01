Police: Street racing led to crash that killed 26-year-old Cobb man

Investigators believe two cars were racing on a two-lane Cobb County road moments before one crashed, killing the 26-year-old driver.
Neville Walter Ryan of Kennesaw was arrested at the scene of the Acworth-area wreck on Shiloh Road near the intersection with Tweed Road. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Cobb police.
A Cobb officer witnessed Ryan driving an Acura TL and racing a Toyota Solara, driven by Joseph Youngs of Kennesaw, the arrest warrant states. The two were driving between 70 to 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to police.
“During the contest of speed between said accused and Joseph Youngs, said accused continued to operate the Acura in a reckless manner side by side with the Toyota,” the warrant states.
Youngs lost control of the Toyota, according to police, and traveled across the southbound travel lane, where it struck a southbound Nissan head-on. The crash trapped Youngs, who was freed from the wreckage by firefighters. But Youngs died from his injuries, according to police.
Ryan, 33, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, Cobb jail records show. He was being held without bond late Monday.