Pfizer issues recall of blood pressure medication. Pfizer issued a recall of the blood pressure medication Accuretic on March 21. Other versions of the drug are known as hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril. The medications are also used to mitigate the onset of strokes and myocardial infarctions. The recall was issued due to the detection of a cancer-causing carcinogen classified as nitrosamine. This particular nitrosamine is known as N-nitroso-quinapril. According to the Food and Drug Administration, nitrosamines are found in a number of common foods and beverages. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables, FDA, via NPR News. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, FDA, via NPR News. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines, FDA, via NPR News. In issuing the voluntary recall, Pfizer described the potential dangers of ingesting N-nitroso-quinapril for an extended amount of time. Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans. , Pfizer, via NPR News. There is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication, Pfizer, via NPR News