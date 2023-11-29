Peanut scientist, wife reminisce on 60+ years of knowing the Carters

Robert and Betty Moss live in Plains and say they’ve known the Carters for more than 60 years. After attending Wednesday’s funeral service for Rosalynn Carter, they smiled and reminisced about their friend.

Robert Moss, who is 93, described the former first lady as very outgoing. ”She went downtown, handed out stuff to people and everything,” he said. “She was a busy lady.”

Pastor Tony Lowden called Rosalynn Carter a “virtuous woman” during the service. ”He was right. She certainly was,” said Betty Moss, who is 90.