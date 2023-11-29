Peanut scientist, wife reminisce on 60+ years of knowing the Carters

54 minutes ago

Robert and Betty Moss live in Plains and say they’ve known the Carters for more than 60 years. After attending Wednesday’s funeral service for Rosalynn Carter, they smiled and reminisced about their friend.

Robert Moss, who is 93, described the former first lady as very outgoing. ”She went downtown, handed out stuff to people and everything,” he said. “She was a busy lady.”

Pastor Tony Lowden called Rosalynn Carter a “virtuous woman” during the service. ”He was right. She certainly was,” said Betty Moss, who is 90.

Robert Moss is a peanut scientist who says he met Jimmy Carter in 1961 at the University of Georgia Experiment Station. He seemed pleased to be invited to the private service at Maranatha. ”It was a real nice occasion,” he said. “I remember when they built that church.”

The church where the Carter family belongs was built in the late 1970s.

