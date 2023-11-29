Pastor says former first lady treated him like a son

Pastor Tony Lowden titled his eulogy simply “first lady,” and said that Rosalynn Carter treated him as though he were her son.
”We are here today not to mourn the first lady, but to celebrate her life,” Lowden said.
He said the former first lady was fiercely loyal to her family, friends and neighbors. “If you did anything to the family, she might beat you up,” Lowden quipped.
Carter was always willing to help others in any way she could. ”Every time I came to see her, she would grab a pen and she would say, ‘Who can I pray for?’” Lowden said.
