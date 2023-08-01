One Challenge in the Legal Cases Against Trump: Scheduling

As former President Donald Trump campaigns for the White House while multiple criminal prosecutions against him play out, at least one thing is clear: Under the laws of physics, he cannot be in two places at once.

Generally, criminal defendants must be present in the courtroom during their trials. Not only will that force Trump to step away from the campaign trail, possibly for weeks at a time, but the judges overseeing his trials must also jostle for position in sequencing dates. The collision course is raising extraordinary — and unprecedented — questions about the logistical, legal and political challenges of various trials unfolding against the backdrop of a presidential campaign.

“The courts will have to decide how to balance the public interest in having expeditious trials against Trump’s interest and the public interest in his being able to campaign so that the democratic process works,” said Bruce Green, a Fordham University professor and former prosecutor. “That’s a type of complexity that courts have never had to deal with before.”

The complications make plain another reality: Trump’s troubles are entangling the campaign with the courts to a degree the nation has never experienced — raising tensions around the ideal of keeping the justice system separate from politics.

Already, Trump is facing a state trial on civil fraud accusations in New York in October. Another trial on whether he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll is set to open Jan. 15 — the same day as the Iowa caucuses. On Jan. 29, a trial begins in yet another lawsuit, this one accusing Trump, his company and three of his children of using the family name to entice vulnerable people to invest in sham business opportunities.

Because those cases are civil, Trump could choose not to attend the trials, just as he shunned an earlier lawsuit by Carroll, in which a jury found him liable for sexual abuse.

But he will not have that option in a criminal case on charges in New York that he falsified business records as part of covering up a sex scandal shortly before the 2016 election. The opening date for that trial, which will most likely last several weeks, is in late March, about three weeks after Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states vote March 5.

In the criminal inquiry into Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents, the federal judge overseeing the case set a trial date for May 20, 2024. That is after the bulk of the primary contests and less than two months before the start of the Republican National Convention in July.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.