On the shuttle to pay respects to Rosalynn Carter

Shuttle Bus #5 had a hard time getting from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to the Carter Presidential Center, less than a three-mile drive in downtown Atlanta.

Part of it was traffic, but because it was the driver’s first trip, most of it was because he was just lost. That mattered little to Phylena Houde and her mother, Linda Jones. They had the first two seats on the bus. They have loved the Carter’s since at least ‘76. A confused driver wasn’t going to bother them much.

”I was working at a university in Denver in ‘76 and he came to make a speech. I told my colleagues that I was going to see the next president of the United States,” said Jones, who was visiting her daughter from San Antonio. “He was always such a good man, so it is my honor to pay my respects to his wife.”