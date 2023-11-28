On the shuttle to pay respects to Rosalynn Carter

Shuttle Bus #5 had a hard time getting from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to the Carter Presidential Center, less than a three-mile drive in downtown Atlanta.
Part of it was traffic, but because it was the driver’s first trip, most of it was because he was just lost. That mattered little to Phylena Houde and her mother, Linda Jones. They had the first two seats on the bus. They have loved the Carter’s since at least ‘76. A confused driver wasn’t going to bother them much.
”I was working at a university in Denver in ‘76 and he came to make a speech. I told my colleagues that I was going to see the next president of the United States,” said Jones, who was visiting her daughter from San Antonio. “He was always such a good man, so it is my honor to pay my respects to his wife.”
As the bus rolled along, Houde’s memories were more recent. In 2015, she surprised her daughter and son with a trip to Plains and Maranatha Baptist Church. ”My son was always doing reports on President Carter and I asked him why and he said he was his favorite president,” Houde said. “We got to the church and we were able to take a picture with him and Mrs. Carter. They were so gracious. So it felt apropos to come here tonight to honor her. And I wanted my mom here because it feels historic.”
Finally, after getting loud directions from nearly everyone on the bus, the driver found his way to the front entrance of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. They filed out of the bus and quietly paid their respects to the former first lady, who is lying in repose tonight for a public visitation.
