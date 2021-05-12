Ohio Lottery will give 5 people who got vaccinated $1 million each

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19." - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

The reaction online to the giveaway was mixed Wednesday, with some people saying that it beat the seemingly meager offerings of other states such as free beer, gift cards and savings bonds. Others questioned whether the money might be better spent on broader relief from the pandemic and whether the lottery complied with federal regulations. Even some other Republicans bristled at the plan.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus, over reopening, sharply criticized the giveaway. “We’ve gone from 15 days to slow the spread to $1 million if you get the #COVID19 vaccine,” Jordan said on Twitter. “Give me a break.”

Tim Murphy, a writer at the left-leaning magazine Mother Jones, applauded the move. “I’m sorry, this rules, and congrats to DeWine for coming up with this before Andrew Yang,” Murphy said on Twitter, referring to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate now running for New York City mayor, who has campaigned on a platform of universal basic income.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for DeWine, said in an email Wednesday night that the state had not sought the federal government’s guidance on the lottery program, nor was it required.

Requests for comment from the U.S. Treasury Department and the White House were not immediately answered Wednesday.

DeWine said the lottery would be open to residents 18 years and older who had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He also announced that five teenagers would be eligible for a full scholarship to one of the state’s public universities under a similar lottery program. Several states and cities, which are struggling to fill vaccine appointments as the demand wanes, are turning to an array of not-so-subtle incentives to get shots into the arms of more Americans.

In one of the more widely publicized plans to boost vaccination rates, Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, a Republican, said last month the state would give $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get a COVID-19 vaccine. Justice later said he was looking at other incentives amid difficulties trying to set up a savings bond program, WVNews reported.

New Jersey is offering a “shot and a beer” for residents who get their first vaccine dose in May and visit participating breweries in the state. Detroit is giving out $50 prepaid cards to anyone who drives a resident to a vaccine site. And as an enticement for state employees to get the vaccine, Maryland is offering a $100 payment, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The various incentives have been added as public health experts acknowledge that the United States is unlikely to achieve herd immunity, the point at which enough Americans have either been vaccinated or infected to mitigate the virus.

They are also a reminder of the hesitancy of people to get the vaccine and the challenge leaders face in convincing them that it is safe.