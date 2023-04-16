ZWEIG, Robert



It is with great sorrow to announce that Robert Neal Zweig, age 70, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2023. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Robert Zweig was born on July 3, 1952 to Charles and Beverly Zweig in Chicago, Illinois. He was primarily raised in Birmingham, Alabama and attended The University of Alabama. In 2005, Robert met Kim Denise Zweig in Atlanta, Georgia and they went on to marry in 2009. They lived a fun-filled life on the lake with their 7 cats. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Kim Zweig. He will be forever remembered by his step-children, David Blake (Michele) Sanders and Leslie Anna Bradley. He was a cherished step-grandfather to Makenna Bradley, Kimber Bradley, Olivia Bradley, McKenzie Sanders, Braylee Sanders and Carter Sanders. He is also loved and remembered by brothers, Rick (Heather) Zweig and Dennis (Selah) Zweig. He was an adored uncle to Jenah (Nick) Myroniuk, Bree Lorenzo, Ivan (Heather) Zweig and Aaron (Megan) Zweig. Robert had the biggest heart, was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. He was very witty and incredibly compassionate. He loved the beach, boating, hiking, traveling, cooking, gardening and animals. He had a successful sales career, first in the clothing industry then later as a BMW consultant. He received numerous awards during his career. Upon his retirement, Robert volunteered his time for the Feral Cat Program of Georgia. He was extremely passionate for this cause. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in memory of Robert, to the Feral Cat Program of Georgia. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held on April 22, 2023, 4:00 PM at Dressler's Funeral Care and Chapel, 3734 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999

