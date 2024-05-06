Obituaries

Zinko, David

1 hour ago

ZINKO, David Lee "Dave"

David "Dave" Lee Zinko of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on April 27, 2024. Originally from Dillonvale, Ohio, he was a graduate of Dillonvale High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Army from the spring of 1966 to the spring of 1968. After that, he began a career of over thirty-six years with Delta Airlines, which eventually brought him to the Atlanta area. He later retired and moved to Woodstock, to enjoy his final years.

In his free time, Dave loved all things Harley Davidson, and he spent many hours taking rides along the Georgia backroads. He was an avid model train collector, especially if he could snag pieces from the Nickel Plate Road collection. He also enjoyed playing cards, participating in activities with his veterans group, and watching action movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maureen; his parents, John and Madalene; his sister, Sharon; and his brother, Mark. He is survived by his youngest brother, Mike (Christi) Zinko; daughters, Erin (Will) McKenna, Meaghan Wagar, and Kelly (Craig) Robbins; son, Michael (Deirdre) Gonzales; and grandchildren: Luke, Liam, Katie, Julianna, and Bailey.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11:00 AM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory. The family will receive guests an hour prior to the memorial service, beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Cherokee Homeless Veterans program www.cherokeehomelessvets.com.

