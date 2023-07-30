Zimmerman, Wanda

2 hours ago
ZIMMERMAN (JAMES), Wanda

Wanda (James) Zimmerman, age 83, of Cumming, GA (formerly of Jacksonville, FL; Clarksville, IN; Oldham County, KY; Smithfield, KY; and a graduate of Oldham County High School, class of 1958), passed away on July 23, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jonathan E. Zimmerman; her son, Clint Heavrin; a sister; three stepdaughters; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was a long-time employee of CSX Railroad in Jacksonville, FL and Louisville, KY.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Prewitt Funeral Home in New Castle, KY.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 AM until the time of the service on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Prewitt Funeral Home (prewitts.com).

