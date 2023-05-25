ZIMMERMAN, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Zimmerman of Decatur, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023, at the age of 102. She was beloved by many as mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.



Born in Unadilla, Georgia, to Chester Parham and Esmay (Slaughter) Parham on May 11, 1921, Mary Jane and her family moved to Atlanta when she was a small child.



In 1940, she met Fred L. Zimmerman, Jr. while attending night school at Georgia State College. The two were married on December 1, 1945, shortly after Fred returned from serving overseas with the US Army Signal Corps.



Mrs. Zimmerman was preceded in death by her husband; and son, Fred L. Zimmerman III. She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Zimmerman Seymour (William) of Shepherdstown, WV; and son, Karl S. Zimmerman (Peiling) of Neipu, Taiwan.



Devout Christians, the Zimmerman's were members of Emory Presbyterian Church, ChristChurch of Tucker, GA, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. After Fred's retirement, they traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East with the Friendship Force, also hosting foreign visitors in their home.



Mrs. Zimmerman was a skilled cook. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by friends and loved ones for her gracious kindness, gentle sense of humor and bright, ready smile.



Mary Jane's life will be celebrated at A.S. Turner & Son Funeral Home in Decatur, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with a visitation at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kings Bridge Retirement Center, 3055 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 or Longleaf Hospice, 2310 Parklake Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.





