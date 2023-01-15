ZIMMERMAN, James



Gerald "Jim"



On January 6, 2023, James 'Jim' Gerald Zimmerman passed away peacefully at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Janette England Zimmerman; and his children, James Hutchison, Edward Brice (Diane) and Emily Jane (Diego) Zimmerman; and five grandchildren.



Born January 28, 1947 to Edward and Mildred Zimmerman, he was raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio University with his BBA and accepted an accounting position in Atlanta. Not one to enjoy wearing a tie every day, Jim soon joined the residential homebuilding field where he flourished as a construction/project manager for various local building firms. For the last 13 years he was on-site manager for projects in Savannah, Charleston, Augusta and Jekyll Island.



Jim was an avid sportsman and enjoyed golf, softball, deep sea fishing and tennis as well as coaching his sons in soccer and baseball. He was able to play all three top golf courses on Maui, travel to Cooperstown to the Baseball Hall of Fame and see the Braves in the World Series last season.



Jim was also a music buff and loved many genres of music especially his daughter's orchestra concerts. One highlight of visiting Cleveland was the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame.



A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, January 20 at 2 PM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial tribute donation to Georgia Public Television.



But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31

