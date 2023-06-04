ZIMMERMAN, Charles Spencer



Charles Spencer Zimmerman born October 26, 1949, died May 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS. Chad lived with joy, secure in his faith in Jesus Christ. He embraced and enjoyed his work as a financial advisor at SignatureFD, where his clients became friends. Chad loved learning, working in his workshop, and the outdoor adventures that nature provides. Chad is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anne; daughters, Katherine Sandiford (Matthew), Elizabeth Jorgensen (Blake); and grandsons, Asher and Charlie Sandiford, and James Jorgensen. A Celebration Service will be held on June 14, 2023, at 2 PM, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with Reception afterwards.





