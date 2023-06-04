X

Zimmerman, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ZIMMERMAN, Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer Zimmerman born October 26, 1949, died May 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS. Chad lived with joy, secure in his faith in Jesus Christ. He embraced and enjoyed his work as a financial advisor at SignatureFD, where his clients became friends. Chad loved learning, working in his workshop, and the outdoor adventures that nature provides. Chad is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anne; daughters, Katherine Sandiford (Matthew), Elizabeth Jorgensen (Blake); and grandsons, Asher and Charlie Sandiford, and James Jorgensen. A Celebration Service will be held on June 14, 2023, at 2 PM, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with Reception afterwards.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
11h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Lamar, Jesse
Snow, Leonard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
9h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top