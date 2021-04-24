Zima, Mary

ZIMA (GAERTNER), Mary Leslie



Mary Zima, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Seabrook, Texas on March 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. Her life was filled with family, friends and adventure.



Mary was born January 7, 1934 to George and Ida Gaertner in Blue Island, IL, where she grew up with her older brother Ralph and sister Barbara (Poucher). She met the love of her life, Don Zima, while enjoying a sundae with her friend, Joan Schick at Hart's drug store on Western, Ave., in Blue Island. Joan would later be maid of honor at Mary and Don's wedding on January 30, 1954.



Through the years Mary was the proudest of her sons Michael (Kathleen), Scott and David (Shannon) and their families including her grandchildren Joe Zima and Katelyn Zima Minetti (Brandon) and was particularly proud of her great-grandson, Jaxon Minetti.



Mary and Don were high school sweethearts at Blue Island Community High School. Together they moved to Carbondale, IL where Don attended Southern Illinois University. They moved back to Blue Island as Don's career developed and welcomed the first of their three sons, Michael. Soon they relocated to Daytona Beach, FL, where they welcomed sons Scott and David. Mary and Don later relocated to Atlanta, GA as Don's career prospered. After retirement Mary and Don moved, one last time, to Seabrook, TX. When asked how their marriage had succeeded so happily for so many years, Mary famously replied, "Well, Don travels a lot."



As we searched for a way to share what she meant to us we finally found the words in a saying attributed to the author, Sir William Golding. All this was Mom, and so much more. We paraphrase…



I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men; they are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman, she will make it greater. If you give her groceries, she will give you a feast. If you give her kindness, she will give you her heart. If you give her a house, she will give you a home. If you give her a faithful marriage, she will give you a family. She multiplies and enlarges what ever is given to her.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, her brother and sister and her son Scott.



The family would like to thank the doctors and especially the nurses at Methodist - Clear Lake Hospital and Amed Community Hospice for their care and kindness during her final days.



Plans for a memorial and interment will be announced to family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated for the Community Assistance Center of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



http://www.holyinnocents.org/pledge-give/giving/.

